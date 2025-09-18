Barrister Gohar urges PHC to deliver justice to PTI's parliamentarians

He wants May 9 cases to be investigated impartially

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan urged the Peshawar High Court to deliver justice to party’s parliamentarians.

Talking to media outside the Peshawar High Court, Barrister Gohar said that the hearing continued for five long hours today regarding the case.

He reiterated the PTI founder’s earlier stance, emphasising that the events of May 9 should be investigated impartially.

“The Constitution outlines only 14 grounds for disqualification. A seat can only be declared vacant if a member is disqualified under constitutional provisions,” he added.

PTI chairman added that if someone is elected to the assembly, any legal action against him must be taken strictly under Article 225 of the Constitution.

For post-election disqualification, the Election Commission is bound to act under Articles 62 and 63.

He said that PTI has requested the Peshawar High Court to declare the disqualifications unlawful, maintaining that both contested seats are constitutionally valid.

“We told the court that we are already in hot water — we need relief, not more injustice,” he concluded.