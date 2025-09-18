IHC to hear sentence suspension pleas of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in £190m reference

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Islamabad High Court has set hearings on the sentence suspension requests of ex-prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the £190 million case.

According to media reports, the High Court will take up the case on September 25. The hearing will be held by Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Azam Khan.

Previously, the last hearing on the suspension pleas was held on June 26, while the accountability court had sentenced Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi on January 17. Despite directions from a two-member bench to expedite the case, the hearings had not been scheduled until now.

The breakthrough came after Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, visited the Chief Justice’s chamber to request urgent scheduling. Lawyers Niazullah Niazi, Naeem Haider Panjotha, and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry were present at the court, along with advocates Intizar Hussain Panjotha and Ali Bukhari, who also appeared during the proceedings.

The case revolves around allegations of financial irregularities and misuse of authority in a £190 million settlement.