In letter to CJP Afridi, Imran Khan raises concerns over justice system

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan arrived at the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday to deliver a letter from him to Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi.

Aleema Khan stated that the letter pertains to various cases and the judicial system. She said that the PTI founder had written to the Chief Justice, and they had come to deliver it. However, Supreme Court security officials stopped Aleema Khan and her sister from proceeding towards the Chief Justice’s chamber.

Police officials maintained that no one could go ahead without permission, and entry to the Chief Justice’s chamber was not allowed without the Registrar Office’s approval, adding that the Chief Justice’s court proceedings had already ended.

At this point, PTI lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa insisted that they wanted to deliver Imran Khan’s letter to the Chief Justice, arguing that Aleema Bibi was a petitioner and should be allowed. Despite this, police officials refused permission.

Later, the letter was formally submitted to the Supreme Court. PTI’s counsel, Sardar Latif Khosa, took the letter to the acting Registrar’s office, where it was officially filed.

In the letter, the PTI founder claimed that justice has been denied to both him and his wife.

He wrote that he has been in solitary confinement for 772 days, confined to a 9×11 cell turned into a cage. He alleged that over 300 politically motivated cases had been filed against him — something unprecedented in Pakistan’s history.

The letter further stated that his wife, Bushra Bibi’s health is deteriorating, but she is denied medical examination. She is kept in solitary confinement and deprived of access to treatment and books.

The PTI founder maintained that the law provides relief in bail for women prisoners, but even this right has not been granted to Bushra Bibi.

The letter also alleged that neither family members nor lawyers are allowed to meet him, nor is he given the basic right to speak to his sons over the phone. He described this as not imprisonment, but “calculated psychological torture” meant to break the spirit of the people.

He further accused the authorities of keeping thousands of PTI workers and supporters imprisoned. He claimed that his nephew Hassan Niazi was taken into custody by military officials, tortured, and sentenced to 10 years in prison, while his sisters and nephews also face baseless cases and imprisonment.

The PTI founder alleged that the judiciary was being used as a weapon to dismantle his party. He claimed that PTI won the February 8, 2024 elections, but the public mandate was stolen overnight. He said that the 26th Constitutional Amendment was used to legitimise what he termed “electoral robbery.”

