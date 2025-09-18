Heavy rains trigger floods, Garam Chashma–Chitral road closed at several points

Rescue 1122 and the concerned departments are closely monitoring the situation

CHITRAL (Dunya News) – Due to last night’s rains, several sections of the Garam Chashma–Chitral road, particularly from Bhalpuk to Shali, have been closed to all types of traffic as a result of flood torrents.

Rescue 1122 and the concerned departments are closely monitoring the situation and efforts are underway to restore the affected routes. Rescue teams are fully alert and prepared to deal with any emergency situation.

The public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel and use alternative routes. In case of any emergency, they should immediately contact Rescue 1122 or helpline 1122.