PML-N never played provincial or dam card: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has never played the provincial card, canal card, or dam card.

She said the PML-N is a national party, which is why it prioritises national thinking and national development.

Reacting strongly to Sharjeel Memon’s statement, Azma Bokhari said that the team he is calling inexperienced has, within a year and a half, brought about a revolution in Punjab by launching 80 development projects.

She further said that in the 17 years of your rule, the condition you created in Karachi and Sindh is something people continue to lament from time to time.

The provincial information minister added that in Sindh’s last flood, destruction remained widespread despite foreign aid, and that Punjab will always remember the role played by today’s Pakistan Peoples Party during Punjab’s floods.

It is worth mentioning that Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon had earlier termed the campaign by PML-N and the Punjab government in support of Rizwan Razi as “regrettable.”

