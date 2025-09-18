Abducted assistant commissioner Tump recovered, flown to Quetta

Noorzai, had been kidnapped by unidentified armed men from Kech district of Balochistan on June 3

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Assistant Commissioner of Tump, Muhammad Hanif Noorzai, who had been abducted from Balochistan, has been recovered and brought to Quetta via a special aircraft.

Assistant Commissioner Tump, Noorzai, was abducted by armed men on June 3, and a banned organization had claimed responsibility for the act. According to Deputy Commissioner Kech, Noorzai was recovered on Wednesday night and transported to Quetta on the Chief Minister of Balochistan’s special plane.

Sources said that Noorzai’s recovery was the result of joint efforts by the district administration and law enforcement agencies, with the Commissioner of Makran, Deputy Commissioner Kech, and other senior officials playing a key role.

According to Levies sources, unidentified armed men had abducted Assistant Commissioner Noorzai from the Sarenkin area in Kech district of Balochistan. Following the incident, law enforcement agencies launched a search operation in different areas of Turbat and Sarenkin to track down the kidnappers.

