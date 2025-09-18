Punjab mulls fee waiver for students in flood-hit areas

The education minister has sent the proposal to CM Maryam Nawaz for approval

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government is reviewing a relief package for students affected by recent floods in the province.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has proposed to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz that registration and semester fees be waived for students enrolled in public educational institutions.

The minister said the final decision will be made upon approval from the chief minister. If approved, the fee waiver will apply to students of government colleges and universities across the flood-affected regions.

Rana Sikandar Hayat emphasized that this initiative aims to reduce the financial burden on families impacted by the disaster.

He stated that the government is committed to ensuring that no student is deprived of education due to natural calamities.

