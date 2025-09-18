Sindh Chief Minister reviews flood situation

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday reviewed the current flood situation in the province and expressed full satisfaction regarding the preparations made by the government.

Speaking to the media, Murad Ali Shah said that preparations were made after observing the flood situation in Punjab. "All our embankments are safe and the situation is completely under control.

Murad Ali Shah said that the water inflow in the Indus River was at its peak at the Guddu Barrage. He said that the next five days are very crucial and we pray for flood waters to recede and pass through safely.

He further stated that evacuation from affected areas is ongoing, and a relief plan for flood victims has been prepared. Next week, we will announce a package for farmers, he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that the agricultural emergency is not just beneficial for farmers but for the entire country.

