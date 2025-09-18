In-focus

Agricultural and climate emergency implemented on Bilawal's demand: Sherry Rehman

She said that flood victims should be assisted through the Benazir Income Support Programme

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said that the agricultural and climate emergency in the country were implemented on the demand of chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto.

Sherry Rehman said that flood victims should be assisted through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). She added that the situation in Gilgit-Baltistan is very serious, where people are being affected by melting glaciers.

The PPP leader further stated that it is important to assess the extent of the damage caused by floods in the country.
 

