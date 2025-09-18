Aleema Khan claims egg attack on her was 'scripted'

Aleema Khan said that the two women who threw eggs at her were protected by the police

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Aleema Khan, sister of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, on Wednesday stated that the incident involving an egg attack on her was scripted.

Speaking to the media, Aleema Khan said that the two women who threw eggs at her were protected by the police. She said the police initially claimed both women were taken into custody, but they were later released.

Aleema Khan added that neither our society nor our religion permits such disrespectful behaviour towards women. "We’ve been visiting jails for two years, and never before has such an incident occurred," she said.

On the other hand, Additional District and Sessions Judge Farhat Jebeen Rana has adjourned a petition filed against the registration of a case against the girl who threw an egg at Aleema Khan outside Adiala Jail. The court will decide on the petition after reviewing the relevant record.

During the initial hearing, Aleema Khan appeared before the court with her lawyers, Faisal Malik and Tabish Farooq. They argued that the incident of the throwing an egg and harassing Aleema Khan is a cognizable offense.

Aleema Khan's lawyer requested the court to issue an order for registering a case, which includes harassment. The court has now scheduled a decision on the petition after examining the relevant records.

Aleema Khan has filed the petition under Section 22-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure against the girl involved in the egg-throwing incident.

