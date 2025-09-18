Pakistan, IAEA sign 5th Country Programme Framework

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) signed the fifth Country Programme Framework (CPF) for 2026–2031 on the sidelines of the ongoing IAEA General Conference in Vienna on Wednesday.

The Framework was signed by Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar, Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), on behalf of Pakistan, and Mr. Hua Liu, Deputy DG and Head, Department of Technical Cooperation, IAEA, on behalf of the agency.

The CPF outlines national priorities where nuclear science and technology will directly support socio-economic development.

It builds on decades of collaboration and aligns with Pakistan’s development agenda and international commitments, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Covering three Technical Cooperation cycles, it identifies five key areas: food and agriculture, human health and nutrition, climate change and water resource management, nuclear power, and radiation and nuclear safety.

On the occasion, Chairman PAEC Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar stated: “The signing of this Country Programme Framework reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology. With the support of the IAEA, Pakistan will continue to harness these tools to address food security, improve healthcare, strengthen energy security, and safeguard our environment. We are determined to ensure that the benefits of nuclear technology reach every segment of society.”

Mr. Hua Liu, Deputy DG and Head, Department of Technical Cooperation, IAEA welcomed Pakistan’s strong engagement, describing the CPF as a shared vision for sustainable development through peaceful nuclear cooperation.

