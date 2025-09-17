New policy introduced to stop illegal trade of rare parrots

Registration will be compulsory for parrot keepers

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab Wildlife has introduced a new policy to protect rare species of parrots across the province, banning illegal trade.

According to the policy, registration will be compulsory for parrot keepers.

Lahore region Wildlife Deputy Chief Adnan Virk said registration fee would be Rs1,000 and every parrot would be given ring with distinguished number.

Adnan Virk further stated that citizens who keep parrots as hobby would register their bird with the department.

Pakistan committed to zero tolerance of illegal killing, trade of wild birds: Mushahidullah

The deputy chief said the traders of the parrots would be registered in separate categories.