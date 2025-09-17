Stolen passports blocked, says DG Immigration and Passports

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A major breakthrough has come to light in the case of 32,674 passports stolen from 25 passport offices, including Abbottabad.

Director General (DG) Passports said that all passports issued in this matter have been blocked, adding that they were never renewed and never will be. “This is a very alarming issue,” he remarked.

PAC Convener Tariq Fazal Chaudhry expressed concern, warning that such passports could be misused under the present circumstances. Officials revealed that NADRA and the Passport Department underwent a cyber-audit two years ago.

The DG further disclosed that several individuals who had traveled to Saudi Arabia on these passports were caught by the Saudi Interior Ministry, and Afghan nationals were deported.

He added that after this incident, NADRA and the Passport system have been fully digitized, making it much harder for anyone to cook up fake documents.

“In the past, it was unthinkable not to catch those carrying fake passports,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry asked about the percentage of suspicious ID cards and passports.

The PAC sub-committee has directed the DG Passports to submit a detailed inquiry report.