Guddu water levels drop as Sukkur Barrage hits maximum capacity: CM Murad

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that the water level at Guddu Barrage has started to recede, while Sukkur Barrage is currently experiencing its peak flow.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, he noted that Sukkur Barrage has reached peak levels and expressed hope that the situation would ease by the end of the day.

He added that the peak at Guddu has already passed, with floodwaters now moving downstream toward Kotri, where authorities are on high alert to ensure a smooth flow.

According to the CM, Kotri Barrage is likely to hit its peak within the next 7 to 10 days.

Floodwaters submerge crops, villages in Sindh

Floodwaters have inundated riverine (katcha) areas in Kashmore and Shikarpur, while also breaching protective embankments in Khairpur. Cotton and other crops in the riverine belt have been submerged.

In Sukkur, the famous Sadhu Bela temple, located in the middle of the Indus River, has been closed to visitors after its steps and boating platform were submerged.

In Larkana, rising waters at the Moria Loop Bund have flooded additional villages, bringing the total number of affected settlements to 30.

Local residents have largely refused to relocate despite the worsening conditions.

Meanwhile, malaria and skin infections are spreading among displaced families in the katcha areas near the Sehwan protective embankment.

181,159 people affected by floods in Sindh

At least 181,159 people have been affected by recent floods in Sindh till now, according to the Sindh PDMA.

The government has established 528 relief camps, 184 medical camps.

Meanwhile, 471,392 animals have been evacuated from riverine areas so far.

Water level at reservoirs

Most Punjab rivers flow normally: PDMA

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that the major rivers in Punjab are flowing at normal levels, with only a few areas experiencing minor to moderate flooding.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, the Indus, Jhelum, and Ravi rivers are maintaining normal flow, while the Chenab River is also steady at Marala, Khanki, Qadirabad, and Trimmu.

فورکاسٹ بولیٹنز:17 ستمبر 2025

دریاؤں کے اہم مقامات پر متوقع پانی کی آمد و سیلابی سطح کے ساتھ دریاؤں کے کیچمنٹ میں اگلے 24 گھنٹوں کے دوران بارش اوراگلے دنوں کی پیشنگوئی۔#FFDLahore pic.twitter.com/VJ2F77VaQv — FFDLahore (@ffdlhr) September 17, 2025

At Panjnad, a low-level flood has been recorded, with water discharge dropping to 194,000 cusecs. The Sutlej River is experiencing a medium-level flood at Ganda Singh Wala, and low-level flooding has been observed at Sulemanki and Islam headworks.



