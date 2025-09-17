DG ISPR interacts with students, teachers of educational institutions in AJK

Teachers say Pakistan has now emerged as a net regional stabilizer in the region

MIRPUR (Dunya News) – DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry held a special session with students and teachers from various educational institutions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Students and teachers from Khan Muhammad Khan Postgraduate College, Mirpur University of Science and Technology, and Government Postgraduate College for Girls participated in the session.

The students said that they congratulate the Pakistan Army on the success of Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsus. They added that the students and people of Kashmir stand firmly with the Pakistan Army and will not hesitate to sacrifice their lives; no power in the world can separate Pakistan and Kashmir.

The teachers said that Pakistan has now emerged as a net regional stabilizer in the region.

