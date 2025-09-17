ATC indicts 11 accused in November 26 protest case

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has indicted 11 arrested suspects in the November 26 protest case.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra conducted the hearing, during which the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges. The court subsequently adjourned the case until September 24.

In the same case, PTI leadership has interim bail until November 13. Police have submitted a challan in court against the arrested suspects out of the 195 workers nominated in the Secretariat Police Station case, while 184 absconding accused have already been declared proclaimed offenders by the court.