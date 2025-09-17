Sheikh Rashid expresses concern over Rashid Shafiq's father's health

Shafiq could not even attend his mother’s funeral, and now his father’s health has worsened

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating health of Rashid Shafiq’s father.

Speaking to the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rashid said Rashid Shafiq was not present in Faisalabad during the recent incidents and had no knowledge of the events that unfolded there. He added that Shafiq could not even attend his mother’s funeral, and now his father’s health has worsened.

Sheikh Rashid also strongly criticized the government’s harsh policies and rising inflation, stating that people are being sentenced to 10 years in prison over trivial matters, while there is no one to address the crises of inflation and flooding.

He urged those in power to pardon ordinary citizens and take immediate steps to curb inflation. He stressed that the government must show compassion towards the poor and adopt serious measures to resolve their problems.