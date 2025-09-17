Petition filed in LHC to ban social media use by bureaucrats, police officers

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A petition seeking a ban on the use of social media by bureaucrats and police officers has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Justice Ahmed Nadeem Arshad presided over the hearing and summoned the chief secretary of Punjab for the next session.

The court has also directed the Punjab government to submit a written explanation regarding the matter.

The petitioned argued that certain police officers and bureaucrats are using social media for personal promotion, which goes against the expected neutrality and conduct of public office bearers.

The petitioner has requested the court to impose a ban on the use of social media by serving police and bureaucratic officials, stating that such behavior compromises the integrity and professionalism expected from civil servants.

