Punjab govt withdraws jail trial notification in GHQ attack case

The GHQ attack case and other May 9-related cases will now be heard at the ATC Rawalpindi

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has withdrawn the notification for holding jail trials in the GHQ attack case, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

According to details, the GHQ attack case and other May 9-related cases will now be heard at the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi instead of Adiala Jail.

A new notification has been issued, under which former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan will be produced via video link when required, while other accused will appear physically before the ATC.

Speaking to the media outside the ATC in Rawalpindi, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Malik, said that hearings in 12 May 9 cases, including the GHQ attack case, have been adjourned till October 1.

He added that the court informed them of the new notification, shifting proceedings back to ATC Rawalpindi, with Imran Khan’s appearance set to be through video link.

Rejecting the Punjab government’s move, Faisal Malik said, “We are filing a petition in court, demanding that Imran Khan be produced physically instead of through video link. We do not accept this notification by the Punjab government.”