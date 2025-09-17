PM Shehbaz departs for Saudi Arabia as part of tri-nation tour

On September 21, PM will fly to US to attend 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif left for Saudi Arabia as part of a three-nation visit on Wednesday.

The premier will hold meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, according to the Foreign Office spokesperson.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will arrive in Riyadh along with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, senior ministers, and other top officials.

The two leaders will discuss regional and global issues, review bilateral matters, and examine all aspects of the relationship. The Prime Minister’s visit will further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

After wrapping up his Saudi leg, he will head to the United Kingdom for talks with British officials.

On September 21, Shehbaz Sharif will fly to the United States to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. His address to the General Assembly is scheduled for September 26.

The prime minister is also likely to take part in a high-level summit on Palestine in New York on September 22. He will wind up his visit on September 27 and return home via London on September 29.