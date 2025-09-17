Four security personnel martyred in terrorist attacks in Sherani

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation against the terrorists

SHERANI (Dunya News) – At least three Levies personnel and one FC official were martyred and six other were wounded in terrorist attacks on police stations and Levies in Sherani area of Balochistan province on Tuesday.

According to sources, terrorists fired rockets at police stations and Levies posts as a result three Levies personnel and one FC official were martyred and six others sustained injures. Six security personnel were also seriously injured.

The communication systems at the stations were completely destroyed while a Levies vehicle was severely damaged in the attacks. Upon receiving the report, additional forces were summoned from Zhob.

Rescue teams immediately shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Zhob. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation against the terrorists.

