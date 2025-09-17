Malala Yousafzai for increase in relief efforts in flood-affected areas

LONDON (Dunya News) - Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday said that relief efforts in flood-affected areas must be increased as floods have devastated communities across Pakistan, damaging or destroying hundreds of schools and displacing thousands of families.

In a statement on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Malala said, “My heart is with all Pakistanis during this difficult time. We must urgently increase the relief efforts and support the rebuilding of infrastructure.”

We must act now to support relief efforts, rebuild infrastructure and ensure girls continue learning. I am announcing new grants to @itacecorg and the…

She further emphasized the importance of ensuring that girls are able to continue their education. Malala also announced grants for the flood-affected areas.

