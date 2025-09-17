Nabeel Gabol praises CM Maryam for extensive support to flood victims

He stated that the efforts to deliver timely aid to the flood victims are commendable

ALIPUR (Dunya News) - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nabeel Gabol on Tuesday praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for assisting the flood victims.

In a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, Nabeel Gabol expressed his gratitude to Maryam Nawaz for her extensive support to the flood-affected people. He stated that the efforts to deliver timely aid to the victims are commendable.

@MaryamNSharif Thank you for the efforts by giving relief to the flood affected ppl of Punjab and on my request you sent relief to Alipur tehsil where 3 UC of My Gabol tribe are affected and sent Sr Mnstr Maryam Aurngzeb ,she met local ppl and provided relief . Truly impressed . — Nabil Gabol (@Nabilgabol) September 16, 2025

Nabeel Gabol said, “I am very impressed by your performance. At my request, you provided substantial assistance to the Gabol tribe in three union councils of Alipur.”

Nabeel Gabol further added that Maryam Nawaz also sent senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb to Alipur where she met with the local people and extended full support to them.

