PM directs complete assessment of rain, flood damages

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed all the relevant authorities to prepare a comprehensive and realistic assessment of human and financial losses, including damages to crops, livestock and communication infrastructure in the rain and flood-affected areas.

He stressed that after the completion of assessment; the government could formulate a comprehensive rehabilitation strategy by effectively carrying out the restoration efforts in the affected areas and support the affected population.

The prime minister chaired a review meeting regarding loss of lives and properties across the country due to recent rains and floods, including estimated damages to crops and livestock, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

In the meeting, the prime minister directed all the federal and provincial authorities to work in close liaison and extend full cooperation to each other in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, chief secretaries of all provinces, NDMA Chairman and other senior officials from the relevant institutions.

