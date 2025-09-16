Verified list of Umrah companies issued to protect pilgrims from fraud

The list has been published on the Ministry’s official website

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a major step to safeguard Umrah pilgrims from fraud, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has released a verified list of 113 authorised Umrah companies for the Islamic year 1447 AH.

According to a spokesperson, the list has been published on the Ministry’s official website. Pilgrims are advised to always double-check the company’s name on the site before making any bookings.

The spokesperson further stressed that all payments should be made through banks directly into the company’s account. Pilgrims must also collect a receipt and a copy of the agreement after making payment.

He added that Umrah packages should be booked only through these approved companies, which include visa, airfare, transport, and accommodation.

By putting all the cards on the table, the Ministry hopes to ensure safe, transparent, and hassle-free services for Umrah pilgrims this year.