Imran Khan refuses to spill the beans on his X account handler

The cybercrime team returns empty-handed after staying inside Adiala Jail for over an hour

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) – Former PTI chief Imran Khan has refused to reveal who is running his X (Twitter) account, despite an FIA cybercrime team visiting Adiala Jail to get answers.

According to reports in local media, the FIA launched a probe after state-critical content was recently posted from Khan’s account. A three-member FIA cybercrime team, led by Ayaz Khan, questioned the jailed politician about his social media access.

Sources said the team asked him directly: “Who uses your X account? From where is it accessed? Who did you give access to? Are you aware that anti-state material is being posted through it?”

Imran Khan reportedly shot back, saying: “I will not disclose who is operating my account.”

He further demanded a written questionnaire from the FIA and insisted he would only reply in the presence of his lawyers.

The cybercrime team remained inside Adiala Jail for over an hour but returned empty-handed.