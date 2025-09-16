IHC bars Justice Tariq Jahangiri from judicial work in fake degree case

Islamabad High Court ordered him to stop working until the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A major development has emerged in the alleged fake degree case of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, as the Islamabad High Court has barred him from judicial work.

The Islamabad High Court ordered him to stop working until the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council. A two-member bench of the IHC issued the order against Justice Tariq Jahangiri.

Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Azam Khan passed the order and also appointed two judicial assistants in the alleged fake degree case.

Senior lawyer Barrister Zafarullah Khan and former Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf have been appointed as judicial assistants.

The court also issued a notice to the Attorney General of Pakistan for assistance, seeking his input on the maintainability of the case, and released a written order.