Floodwater recedes, leaves behind trail of destruction

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The floodwaters in Punjab have started receding leaving houses and other structures in ruins. However, restoration work could not be started due to various reasons.

Floods have caused horrifying devastation in Punjab. In Lahore alone, 26 localities across five tehsils have been affected, with 82,952 people suffering losses and 36,658 displaced.

In Alipur, several villages have been devastated, including Lashari, Chanjan, Maysar, and Chandia. Areas like Khan Garh Doimah, Sitpur, Lati Madi, Choki Gabol, and Azmatpur were severely affected. Gulwan Doim, Choki Gabol, Mari, and other regions still remain under water.

The water level at Minchanabad on the Sutlej River has started to decrease, but restoration efforts have not yet begun. In the affected village of Bahramka Hathar, life has not returned to normal.

More than 15 villages around Minchanabad still have no road access, with floodwaters five to seven feet deep. Hundreds of acres of crops have been destroyed.

Meanwhile, the situation in Uch Sharif and Ahmed Pur Sharqia has worsened, with 36 localities in Uch Sharif experiencing house demolitions and thousands of acres affected.

Floodwaters from the Sutlej have caused devastation in 67 localities of Minchanabad, affecting 56,374 people across a 76 km river belt. Over 20 villages still have no land access.

In Chishtian, floods engulfed 47 localities, destroying homes and displacing people.

In Shujaabad, the village of So Mun was wiped out, with hundreds of houses collapsing and thousands rendered homeless.

Arifwala also faces widespread devastation, with many villages destroyed and houses reduced to rubble.

The motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala has been flooded, and the M-5 has been closed.

SINDH SITUATION

Water inflow is increasing at Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri barrages. At Guddu Barrage, inflow was recorded at 594,936 cusecs and Sukkur 508,830 cusecs, while at Head Panjnad flow decreased to 230,000 cusecs.

In Ghotki, floodwaters breached the Rontri embankment, submerging cotton and sugarcane crops.

Dozens of villages in Union Council Bond and Qadirpur in Ubaro have been flooded. Near Kamal Dero in Noshero Feroz, the Mai Jo Bhan irrigation bund was breached, submerging over 50 villages.

Nodero is experiencing high-level flooding, with water flow recorded at 526,067 cusecs. The Morya Loop bund and Barra Patan are under severe pressure.

Mitho Khadro village has been severely affected by floods, with water entering homes.

FLOOD REPORT OF LAHORE

A report on flood damage in Lahore has been prepared. Affected areas include four localities in City Tehsil, nine in Ravi, five in Allama Iqbal, seven in Raiwind, and one in Wagah Tehsil.

The report states that 7,888 people were transported to safe locations, and 36,658 trapped individuals were evacuated. Three people were injured, but no deaths were reported in Lahore.

Floods damaged one road, but no roofs collapsed, no embankments breached, and no bridges were damaged. Seventeen medical camps were established, providing services to 16,967 people.

Twenty-six veterinary camps were set up for livestock, treating 18,921 animals and relocating 13,621 to safe areas.

CURRENT STATUS OF PUNJAB’S RIVERS

According to PDMA, the water flow in the Indus River at Tarbela is normal at 196,000 cusecs; at Kalabagh, also normal at 169,000 cusecs; at Chashma, normal at 178,000 cusecs; and at Taunsa, normal at 161,000 cusecs.

The Chenab River flow at Marala is normal at 56,000 cusecs; at Khanki, normal at 68,000 cusecs; at Qadirabad, normal at 75,000 cusecs; and at Head Trimu, normal at 80,000 cusecs.

At Panjnad, there is a moderate flood with a flow of 234,000 cusecs.

The Ravi River flow at Jassar is normal at 8,000 cusecs; at Shahdara, normal at 10,000 cusecs; at Balloki, normal at 29,000 cusecs; and at Sidhnai, normal at 23,000 cusecs.

The Sutlej River is experiencing moderate flooding at Ganda Singh Wala with a flow of 101,000 cusecs; moderate flood at Head Islam with 81,000 cusecs; and low-level flooding at Suleimanki with 90,000 cusecs.