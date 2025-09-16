SC upholds life sentence of man convicted for killing in-laws

The apex court rejected appeal filed by Akram who murdered mother-in-law and father-in-law

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the appeal of a convict involved in murdering his mother-in-law and father-in-law and upheld the life imprisonment sentence previously awarded by the Lahore High Court.

An apex court bench comprising Justice Hashim Kakar, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim heard the case.

During the hearing, Justice Kakar questioned the motive behind the brutal daylight killings, remarking, “If there was no quarrel between the husband and wife, why kill the in-laws?”

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi observed that the convict's wife had returned to her parents’ home after a disagreement.

In defense, convict Akram’s counsel, Prince Rehan, argued that his client had gone to reconcile with his wife. In response, Justice Kakar quipped, “Counsel, you sound like a prince without a state.”

Justice Kakar further remarked, “He killed two people and now claims it was out of anger,” expressing disbelief at the reasoning.

Justice Najafi added, “If he only intended to reconcile, why did he carry a pistol with him?”

Meanwhile, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim noted that complainants often exaggerate or falsify details when filing FIRs, pointing out that in this case, the father of the convict, Khalid, was also implicated.

Justice Kakar stated that if complainants told the full truth, no criminal case would end in acquittal.

It is recalled that Akram was initially sentenced to death by a trial court for the double murder. However, the Lahore High Court later commuted the sentence to life imprisonment.

