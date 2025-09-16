Mahrang Baloch ECL case: Hearing adjourned as Imaan Mazari fails to appear

Mazari's associate counsel requested that the case be transferred to another bench

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on a petition seeking the removal of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leader Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) after her counsel, Advocate Imaan Mazari, failed to appear.

Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar conducted the proceedings. Instead of Mazari, her associate counsel Aimal Khan Mandokhail appeared before the court and requested that the case be transferred to another bench, citing a complaint Mazari had filed against the court.

The Chief Justice inquired under which law the case should be transferred, to which the lawyer referred to issues that had arisen during the previous hearing. “What happened in this court? The law officers are standing here, what exactly occurred?” the Chief Justice questioned.

The court noted that the lead counsel neither appeared nor provided a valid reason for absence. Subsequently, the IHC adjourned the hearing of Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s petition indefinitely.