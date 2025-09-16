Sharjeel Memon vows relief, support amid floods in Sindh

Says high-level flooding is occurring at Guddu and Sukkur barrages

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that the provincial government remained fully committed to providing relief during natural disasters and emergencies, ensuring that affected citizens are not left alone in times of need.

In his official statement, Memon said that ongoing relief operations include the safe relocation of flood-affected individuals, along with arrangements for food, drinking water, medical care, and livestock protection. He reaffirmed the government's dedication to standing by its people during crises.

All government departments, district administrations, and rescue teams are working around the clock to safeguard lives and property.

He shared that high-level flooding is occurring at Guddu and Sukkur barrages, while Kotri is experiencing low-level flooding.

The latest figures show inflow of 624,456 cusecs and outflow 594,936 cusecs at Guddu Barrage.

At Sukkur Barrage, the inflow has been recorded at 560,890 cusecs while outflow is 508,830 cusecs.

At Kotri Barrage, the inflow has been recorded at 284,325 cusecs with outflow standing at 273,170 cusecs.

In the past 24 hours, 3,522 people were relocated to safer locations, bringing the total number of safely relocated individuals to 173,027. Currently, 469 people remain in relief camps.

Furthermore, 183 fixed and mobile health sites are operational across the province. In the last 24 hours alone, more than 4,174 patients received treatment, pushing the total number of treated individuals to 92,958.

