One killed in Karachi road accident

KARACHI (Dunya New) – One person was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Karachi on late Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Bhains Colony More where a speeding vehicle hit a motorcycle, killing one person on the spot. The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Sadiq.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. Police have also started an investigation.

Road accidents are quite common in Pakistan, making it one of the hazardous countries. Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

