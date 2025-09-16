PM lauds security forces for successful operations against terrorists in KP

PM reiterated that war against terrorism will continue until this scourge is completely eradicated

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended the officers and personnel of the security forces for their successful operations against Fitna al-Khawarij in Lakki Marwat and Bannu.

In a statement issued by Prime Minister’s office on Monday, Shehbaz Sharif lauded the professionalism of the security forces for sending 31 Khawarij to the hell during the operations.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the war against terrorism will continue until this scourge is completely eradicated from the country.

He said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan in their unwavering commitment to defend the homeland.

