One killed, 12 fell unconscious after consuming toxic drink in Darya Khan

DARYA KHAN (Dunya News) – A boy was killed and 12 other members of his family fell unconscious after consuming unhygienic drink in Darya Khan, a town in Bhakkar District of Punjab province, on Monday.

According to details, the incident occurred in Kahawar Kalan area where 12-year-old Nadeem died after consuming toxic drink while condition of 12 other persons, including women and children, deteriorated.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and affected persons to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Khakkar.

