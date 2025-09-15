Bail pleas of three PTI MNAs dismissed in Nov 26 protest case

The case was registered at Kohsar Police Station after PTI’s protest on November 26 turned chaotic

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has thrown out the bail petitions of three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) in connection with the November 26 protest case.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra heard the bail applications filed by PTI MNAs Asif Khan, Fazal Mehmood, and Sajid Mehmood.

The court, however, dismissed the pleas due to non-pursuance, leaving the lawmakers in hot water.

The case was registered at Kohsar Police Station after PTI’s protest on November 26 turned chaotic.

The demonstration, which was part of the party’s broader political campaign, led to clashes, disruption of public order, and damage to property, putting several PTI leaders in the crosshairs of law enforcement.

The three lawmakers had knocked on the court’s door seeking bail to avoid arrest, but with their pleas now dismissed, they face an uphill battle in the legal arena.

