Nawaz Sharif departs for London for medical checkup, key meetings

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has departed for London from Lahore.

According to family sources, Nawaz Sharif left via Qatar Airways flight and is expected to stay in London for around two weeks.

During his visit, the former premier will undergo routine medical checkups and is also scheduled to hold key meetings.

It is worth recalling that just a few days ago, Nawaz Sharif underwent a medical checkup at the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences in Lahore, where an MRI of his neck was conducted due to muscle pain complaints.

Earlier this year, Nawaz Sharif also visited London in June.