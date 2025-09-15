Floodwaters from Punjab start playing havoc in Sindh

Due to the continuous rise in the water level of the Indus River, pressure on embankments increase

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The floodwaters, advancing from South Punjab, have now started causing destruction in Sindh as hundreds of villages in the riverine (Kacha) areas have been submerged.

Due to the continuous rise in the water level of the Indus River, pressure on protective embankments is increasing while several more villages have been submerged.

At Kotri Barrage, a low-level flood situation persists, while the Moria Loop Bund and Barro Patan near Naudero are under severe pressure from the water. The water has started entering the fields, causing significant damage to crops.

In Ghotki, the rising water levels of the Indus River have submerged several villages. In Ubauro, Union Council Band, and Qadirpur, dozens of riverine (Kacha) areas are now underwater. People have begun moving their livestock and belongings to safer locations. The floodwaters have struck the Ronti protective embankment, submerging cotton and sugarcane crops.

DEVASTATION IN PUNJAB

Despite a decrease in water levels in Punjab’s rivers, the devastation caused by floods continues in the southern regions.

In Jalalpur Khakhi area of Shujaabad, a 45-year-old man drowned while trying to rescue his livestock. Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

Due to floods in the Sutlej River, 47 villages in Chishtian have been submerged. Villages Raju Shah, Bonga Jhed, Mazid Shah, Bilawal, and Miran Shah have been severely affected. Crops of sugarcane, rice, maize, and sesame on 48,183 acres have been flooded.

At Chachran, a moderate-level flood has submerged dozens of settlements and standing crops on hundreds of acres.

In Uch Sharif, 25 villages are underwater, and road link has been cut off. Chak Kahl, Budani, Sarwarabad, Ismailpur, Jhangra Sharqi, and Khairpur Daha have been severely affected.

In 36 villages of Uch Sharif, houses have been destroyed, and thousands of acres of agricultural land have also been submerged. People trapped in the flood are facing a shortage of food, while private boat owners are charging up to Rs40,000 for transporting goods.

Residents of Uch Sharif have demanded that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visit the affected areas.

Villages in Ali Pur, including Ghalwan Doam, Choki Gabol, Mari, and other areas are under floodwaters. Houses and basic infrastructure have been damaged and crops on thousands of acres have been washed away by floodwaters.

Residents of Ali Pur, Khan Garh Doimah, Kandrala, Kachi Lal, and Azmat Pur have been waiting for relief.

The Sutlej River has caused devastation in 67 villages of Minchanabad. The flood has severely affected 56,374 people in a 76-kilometer river belt. A large number of those affected are still forced to live under open skies.

More than 20 villages, including Shamoj Soka and Dilawar Joka of Minchanabad, remain cut off by land routes.



RAIN FORECAST FOR PUNJAB

The 11th spell of monsoon in Punjab is expected to start from tomorrow. Heavy rains have been forecast in most districts of Punjab from September 16 to 19.

According to PDMA, rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Gujrat, and Sialkot.

There is also a chance of rain in Narowal, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Okara, Sahiwal, Kasur, Jhang, Sargodha, and Mianwali.

DAMS LEVEL

Federal Minister for Water Resources Moeen Wattoo stated that since August 27, Tarbela Dam has been 100% full, and Mangla Dam is 95% full with an additional five feet of capacity remaining.

At Panjnad on the Chenab River, there is a moderate flood and the water level is falling. At Guddu Barrage on the Indus River, there is a high-level flood.

According to the Federal Flood Commission, Sukkur Barrage is experiencing a moderate flood and Kotri Barrage has a low-level flood.

Meanwhile, water flow at Chashma Barrage on the Indus River has decreased. Water inflow at Chashma Barrage was recorded at 168,200 cusecs, while outflow was 160,100 cusecs.

At Guddu Barrage, inflow was recorded at 635,759 cusecs and outflow at 606,489 cusecs. The water level rose by 23,490 cusecs in 24 hours.

At Sukkur Barrage, inflow was 538,916 cusecs and outflow was 485,736 cusecs.