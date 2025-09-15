Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput takes oath as acting SHC chief justice

He will serve until the Judicial Commission of Pakistan appoints a permanent CJ

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput has taken oath as the acting chief justice of the Sindh High Court.

The oath was administered by senior Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro in a formal ceremony attended by judges of the high court and members of the legal fraternity.

Provincial Law Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar was also present on the occasion.

Justice Rajput will serve as acting chief justice until the Judicial Commission of Pakistan appoints a permanent CJ for the high court.

The ceremony marked a significant moment for the province’s judiciary, as legal experts and senior lawyers welcomed the interim appointment.

The development comes after SHC Chief Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar retired a day earlier.

According to SHC website, Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput was born on 16 October, 1965 in Hyderabad, Pakistan. He did his Bachelors in Arts from Government City Arts College, Hyderabad, LL.B from Government Jinnah Law College, Hyderabad and Masters in International Relations from the University of Sindh.

He also completed one-year course in Islamic Laws from Shariah Academy, International Islamic University, Islamabad. Mr. Rajput was enrolled with Sindh Bar Council as an Advocate in 1990 and became an Advocate of the High Court in 2001.

Mr. Rajput practiced law for three years before he was selected as Judicial Magistrate in the year 1993. He was promoted as Senior Civil Judge & Assistant Sessions Judge in the year 2000.

During service as Judicial Officer, Mr. Rajput attended Training Course for Judicial Officers held by Sindh Judicial Academy, Karachi as well as Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad in 1993 and Judicial Training Course held by the Sindh Judicial Academy in 2001.

