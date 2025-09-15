Fazl hits out at KP government over misgovernance

Says JUI-F is open to cooperation only if the rights of the province and its people are protected

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government over misgovernance.

Addressing a gathering in Peshawar, he remarked that governance in KP is virtually non-existent, saying, “This is not just bad governance, it is misgovernance.”

He further said, “We had grievances with the previous PTI government, but the current one has also failed to bring any policy shift.”

He added that JUI-F is open to cooperation only if the rights of the province and its people are protected.

Highlighting broader concerns, Fazl warned that lives are under threat and international interests are hindering Pakistan’s economic progress. “We stand with the country and the Constitution. We do not believe in the politics of guns,” he stated.

Reaffirming his party’s stance, he concluded, “Our position is clear and firm — we are the ones fighting for the survival of the country and the supremacy of the Constitution.”

