PM leaves for Qatar to attend Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday left for Qatar to attend the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit being held in Doha.

The summit, co-sponsored by Pakistan, has been called in the wake of Israel's airstrikes on Qatar, and its attempts to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank and the forced displacement of Palestinian families.

Heads of states and governments and senior officials from the OIC member countries are expected to participate in the Summit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are accompanying the prime minister.

The Foreign Office spokesperson emphasised that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Qatar and continues to strongly condemn Israeli aggression in the region. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz visited Doha, where he met Qatari leadership to reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support for Qatar’s sovereignty, regional stability, and the broader cause of peace in the Middle East.

