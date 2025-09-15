Naqvi, Talal Chaudhry visit residence of martyred Captain Taimoor Hassan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - ‎Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry on Sunday visited the residence of Shaheed Captain Taimoor Hassan.

They met his father, Brigadier Hassan Abbas, and conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended the courage of Captain Taimoor’s family and said, “The grief of losing a young and only son cannot be described in words. We salute your patience and bravery.” Talal Chaudhry said, “Captain Taimoor Shaheed will always remain alive in our hearts.”

‎‎Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also saw the awards and certificates received by Shaheed Captain Taimoor Hassan. Brigadier Hassan Abbas said, “My son was a sacred trust from Allah Almighty, and Allah has taken back him back. Everyone has to return to Allah Almighty -- those who return with dignity are the successful ones.”

‎Captain Taimoor Hassan’s wedding was scheduled three days after his martyrdom. The Federal Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Inspector General of Islamabad Police, and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad were also present on the occasion.

