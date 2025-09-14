Another monsoon alert issued in Punjab from September 16

the 11th spell of monsoon rains expected to hit Punjab from September 16 to 19, said PDMA

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday issued an alert for the 11th spell of monsoon rains expected to hit Punjab from September 16 to 19, warning of possible “moderate to heavy rainfall” in the upper catchment areas of major rivers.

According to PDMA, the ongoing floods and heavy rains have claimed at least 104 lives across the province, while millions of people remain affected. Rising floodwaters in the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers have caused extensive damage in various regions, submerging thousands of villages and displacing large populations.

The PDMA warned of flash flooding in seasonal streams and nullahs due to the rains. Citizens have been urged to avoid visiting riverbanks or gathering near flood-prone areas during this period.

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS WORSENS

Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed provided updated figures, confirming that more than 4.57 million people have been affected across 4,700 villages. More than 2.51 million people and over 2 million livestock have been evacuated to safer areas, he added.

The government has set up 392 relief camps, 493 medical camps and 422 veterinary camps across the flood-hit districts to support the affected population.

WIDESPREAD DAMAGE

The current monsoon season, which began on June 26, has brought catastrophic rainfall across much of the country. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, cloudbursts and torrential rains triggered flash floods, causing heavy loss of life and property.

In Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and other parts of the Potohar region, multiple flooding and drowning incidents were reported.

As monsoon rains intensified in Punjab, additional water inflows from India exacerbated river flooding.

In Lahore, areas near the Ravi River saw significant destruction, with several housing societies submerged. Flooding along the Sutlej and Chenab rivers also caused severe damage to nearby settlements.

RESCUE OPERATIONS CONTINUE

Meanwhile, rescue efforts are ongoing in many flood-affected regions, with thousands of people currently housed in temporary relief shelters.

The PDMA director general has appealed to the public to remain cautious during the next monsoon spell. The provincial government has directed all departments and local administrations to stay on high alert and ensure timely response to any emerging emergencies.