Govt committed to rehabilitate flood affected people: Aurangzeb

KAMALYA (Dunya News) – Finance Minister and Senator Mohammad Aurangzeb said on Sunday that a climate and agricultural emergency has been declared by the prime minister and expressed commitment to rehabilitate flood-affected people.

Speaking to the media during a visit to Kamalia, the minister stated that damage assessment surveys were currently underway, with a special committee formed to evaluate the losses suffered by farmers.

“The most critical issue at this moment is providing immediate relief to the affected people,” Aurangzeb emphasized.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in coordination with the federal cabinet, had declared the emergency. “Whatever actions are necessary under this emergency will be taken without delay,” he added.

The finance minister praised the performance of armed forces, Rescue 1122, and the district administrations for their swift and effective response during the floods.

He noted that in Toba Tek Singh, Kamalia, and Pirmahal, the loss of life was minimal, thanks to the timely action by authorities.

Aurangzeb stressed that the government was moving from emergency relief to the rehabilitation phase.

“This is not the time for politics — we have worked beyond political lines for the welfare of flood victims,” he said.

The minister stated that both the prime minister and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz have been personally visiting flood-affected areas to oversee rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Aurangzeb confirmed that floods have severely damaged basic infrastructure – roads, bridges, homes – and agricultural lands.

He revealed that the prime minister has directed the formulation of a practical, long-term plan to address such disasters, stating that c comprehensive action plan must be ready within the next 300 days.

He also noted that floodwaters have started receding in several areas, allowing for better access and relief distribution.

ELECTRICITY BILLS

In a major relief measure, the minister said that the prime minister has ordered a suspension of electricity bills for the month of August in flood-affected regions.

“It is unfair to send utility bills to people who are already struggling to survive. Those who have already paid will receive adjustments,” he added.

Senator Aurangzeb urged the nation to remain united during this crisis. “We must support each other in this hour of need,” he continued.

He also warned against artificial inflation, promising strict action against those manipulating prices amid the disaster.

“Creating artificial price hikes is unacceptable. We have all the necessary resources to manage this situation,” the minister maintained.

On the economic front, he shared that global oil prices are declining, and Pakistan is attracting foreign investment, a positive sign for the country’s economic outlook.

He confirmed that upcoming talks with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) will include discussions on the rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood-affected areas.