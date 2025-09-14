Hundreds of villages in Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, and Vehari flooded

There is a very high-level flood in the Chenab River at the Panjnad Barrage

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The flood situation in Punjab remains critical with hundreds more villages in Multan, Shujabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Ahmedpur Sharqia, Rajanpur, and Vehari submerged.

According to the Federal Flood Commission, there is a very high-level flood in the Chenab River at the Panjnad Barrage, while a similar situation is expected at Guddu Barrage in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Meanwhile, flood-related deaths in Punjab have exceeded 100, nearly 5,000 villages and over 4.5 million people have been affected, and standing crops on millions of acres have been destroyed.

BOAT CAPSIZES IN JALALPUR KHAKHI

A boat carrying around 40 people capsized in the Jalalpur Khakhi area of Shujabad. Rescue 1122 officials reported that all individuals were rescued.

SITUATION IN MULTAN

Multan is facing a flood crisis due to the Chenab River, with dozens of settlements in Head Muhammad Wala and Sher Shah still under water.

In Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala, thousands of people have been displaced.

MASSIVE DAMAGE IN CHACHRAN

In Chachran, hundreds of homes have been washed away, thousands of acres of crops destroyed, and connecting roads submerged.

At Nabi Shah in Sadiqabad, a breach occurred in the Zamindara dyke, allowing floodwaters to enter populated areas.

FLOOD EMERGENCY

The flood situation in Shujabad remains dire as a powerful current continues to cause destruction. The breach in Basti Dhondo dyke has expanded to 240 feet, worsening conditions for affected communities.

In Jalalpur Pirwala, floodwaters have inundated multiple areas. Several parts of Sher Shah are submerged, while riverine areas of Uch Sharif are also underwater. Rescue operations continued late into the night in these flooded villages.

MASS DISPLACEMENT IN RAJANPUR

In Rajanpur’s riverine areas, thousands of people have been forced to evacuate due to flooding. Affected locations include Rojhan, Bangla Achha, Sonmiani, and Kot Mithan.

According to local administration, 110,000 people and over 100,000 livestock have been relocated in the affected areas. Drones are being used to rescue stranded individuals.

In Vehari, over 100 villages are underwater, with crops submerged on more than 76,000 acres of land.

In Rahim Yar Khan, the Indus River is experiencing extremely high flood levels, submerging multiple villages.

In Alipur, floodwater inflow at Panjnad has decreased to 422,522 cusecs, though experts warn this drop may be temporary.

In Setpur near Alipur, roads are cut off due to floodwaters. Areas such as Kachi Lal, Kundrala, Mari, Mariyan, and Leti Mari Checkpoint Gabol, Baz Wala, Ghulwan Dom are severely affected.

FLOOD UPDATE IN BAHAWALNAGAR

In Bahawalnagar, a low-level flood is ongoing in the Sutlej River at Head Sulemanki where inflow is 78,575 cusecs and outflow is 69,019 cusecs

Floodwaters have disrupted roads in Togeera, Jhandika, and Momeka Road, making movement difficult.

PAKISTAN NAVY IN ACTION

Pakistan Navy personnel are actively engaged in rescue operations across Pano Aqil, Guddu Barrage, and Sukkur Barrage where water levels are rising.

In Sindh's riverine (Katcha) areas, hundreds of settlements are submerged. Despite the threat, many residents are refusing to leave their homes.

DISASTER ALERT IN SINDH

The Sindh Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has issued a high flood alert at Guddu Barrage on September 14 and 15.

In Naudero, floodwaters have entered homes. Residents are in extreme distress, and many animals remain stranded as they couldn’t be relocated in time.

Flood devastation continues to escalate across Punjab and Sindh, with major rivers breaching embankments and displacing millions.