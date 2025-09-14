Alipur AC removed over failure to deal with flood victims

Dunya News had highlighted the plight of the flood victims

ALIPUR (Dunya News) – Alipur Assistant Commissioner Faiz Farid has been removed from his office over his poor performance in dealing with matters pertaining to flood affectees in the area, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

Chubara Assistant Commissioner Nauman Mahmood has been appointed in place of Faiz Farid. A notification for the appointment of Nauman Mahmood has been issued.

Dunya News had highlighted the plight of the flood victims and the highhandedness of the owners of the boats, who were fleecing them and exploiting their sufferings.

Read More: Punjab CM orders crackdown on boat owners exploiting flood victims

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had taken swift notice of private boat owners allegedly exploiting flood victims financially.

The development came after a report highlighted that people stranded in flooded areas were being overcharged for rescue and transport services.

According to directives issued by the Chief Minister, all private boats operating in the flood-affected region of Jalalpur Pirwala will now function under government supervision. The move is intended to safeguard victims from financial exploitation during emergency relief operations.

