Four dead, over 20 injured as bus overturns in Khanewal

Three of the dead belonged to the same family

KHANEWAL (Dunya News) – Four passengers were dead and over 20 injured when a bus overturned near Jangle Maryala here on Saturday night, Dunya News reported.

Having being informed, Police and rescue teams scrambled to the accident site and started rescue operation after shifting the dead and injured to Khanewal and Jahanian District Hospitals.

The ill-fated bus was bound to Faisalabad from Rahim Yar Khan. The accident took place when two buses were racing. The injured included children and women.

Three of the dead belonged to the same family. They have been identified as Mirag Din, Ishrat Bibi, Sharaf Bibi and Sajjda Bibi. Three of the injured were state to be critical in a critical condition. Rescue teams shifted all the injured to hospital. Police are investigating.



