Woman among three killed in Karachi accident

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Three persons including a woman were killed and one sustained injuries in a collision between two motorcycles in Gadap Chotagate here on Saturday night, Dunya News reported.

The injured and the dead were shifted to hospital for medicolegal procedure. Excessive speed is stated to be the reason for the accident.

On information, rescue and police teams reached the spot and started investigation.

TWO INJURED

Meanwhile, a child and a man sustained wounds in two firing incidents. In the first incident in Shah Wali Allah, Orangi Town, a man was injured in firing. He was identified as Nabeel. Police were investigating.

In Orangi Town, Makdoom Colony, a seven-year-old child sustained injuries in firing took place in the house. Police were investigating.

