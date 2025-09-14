Azma hits out at Parvez Elahi for remarks on Gujrat flood

Says his statement is charge-sheet against himself

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said Parvez Elahi’s statement about flooding in Gujrat is actually a charge-sheet against himself.

In a statement issued from the provincial capital, Azma Bokhari, in response to Parvez Elahi's statement, said that those who have been doing politics in the name of Gujarat for 30 years have not been able to fix the city's sewage system.

She said that a week after the drainage of Gujarat's water, Parvez Elahi came to his senses. The former Chief Minister's statement regarding Gujarat is a charge-sheet against himself.

The Punjab Information Minister said, “Chaudhry Sab, people are fully aware of your government's corruption and favoritism. Gujrat sank because of your white paper projects."

Azma Bokhari said, “In Gujrat, those who looted in the name of development projects are taunting us with what kind of face? Maryam Nawaz got Gujrat cleared from floodwaters in three days. It is the achievement of the PML-N government that it expanded the scope of 1122.”

She said that work is being done on long-term and short-term projects to protect the public from floodwaters in the future.

The public is really suffering so much, so let's help the government in the flood-affected areas, the minister added.

