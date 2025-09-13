Supreme Court clarifies security measures for retired judges

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued a formal clarification regarding the recent circular on enhancing security for retired judges.

According to a statement from the Supreme Court spokesperson, the decision to regulate security aligns with the judiciary's commitment to responsible use of public resources. As part of this initiative, the Chief Justice’s security has been rationalized, and all judges’ security arrangements have been restructured.

The spokesperson stated that the number of official vehicles in the Chief Justice’s protocol has been reduced from eight to two, and that security for other sitting judges has also been appropriately organized. For retired judges, security has been regulated in accordance with existing laws, protocols, and entitlements.

The statement clarified that under a Presidential Order, retired judges are entitled to lifetime security, considering their sensitive past roles and ongoing security risks. The circular was issued precisely to reflect these legitimate concerns.

It emphasized that the security measures are not intended to grant any undue advantage or additional perks, but rather to prevent unnecessary deployment of security personnel, ensuring coordination between the Supreme Court, Interior Ministry, and provincial authorities.