Marriyum Aurangzeb visits flood-hit Alipur, observes rescue operation

ALIPUR (Dunya News) – On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senior Minister Marryium Aurangzeb arrived late at night in the flood-affected areas of Alipur, where she observed the ongoing rescue operations for the victims.

Severe floodwaters have caused widespread destruction in Alipur and surrounding areas, submerging numerous villages and leaving hundreds of people stranded in affected regions.

The senior minister made an emergency visit to Seetpur and Latti Mari, directing the on-ground administration to accelerate relief efforts immediately. During her visit, the evacuation of flood victims continued under her direct supervision, while rescue operations using boats and rafts were being carried out for those trapped in remote areas.

At Panjnad, she was given a detailed briefing on the flood situation, the condition of affected areas, and the evacuation operations. She personally departed for Seetpur with relief supplies, tents, food, and clean drinking water to ensure timely aid delivery to affected families.

Speaking to the media, she said that the Punjab government's top priority is to relocate victims to safe locations, provide immediate relief, and ensure access to basic necessities such as shelter, medicine, and food. For this purpose, district administrations and rescue teams are working around the clock. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is personally monitoring the ongoing relief efforts in Alipur, and the entire government machinery is mobilized to assist the victims.

The senior provincial minister issued clear instructions that no affected family should be left without aid and that every possible facility must be provided immediately.

